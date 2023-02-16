Shubham Polyspi Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 11.01 crore, down 11.05% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 11.01 crore in December 2022 down 11.05% from Rs. 12.38 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.25 crore in December 2022 down 28.5% from Rs. 0.35 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.98 crore in December 2022 up 6.52% from Rs. 0.92 crore in December 2021.