Shubham Polyspi Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 11.01 crore, down 11.05% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 11.01 crore in December 2022 down 11.05% from Rs. 12.38 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.25 crore in December 2022 down 28.5% from Rs. 0.35 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.98 crore in December 2022 up 6.52% from Rs. 0.92 crore in December 2021.

Shubham Polyspi EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.21 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.32 in December 2021.

Shubham Polyspi shares closed at 24.20 on February 15, 2023 (BSE) and has given -91.27% returns over the last 6 months and -83.96% over the last 12 months.