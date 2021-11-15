Shristi Infra Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 10.22 crore, down 23.27% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10.22 crore in September 2021 down 23.27% from Rs. 13.32 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 10.79 crore in September 2021 down 177.65% from Rs. 3.89 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.09 crore in September 2021 down 43.14% from Rs. 10.71 crore in September 2020.

Shristi Infra shares closed at 51.00 on November 12, 2021 (BSE)