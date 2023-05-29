Shristi Infra Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 9.78 crore, up 168.53% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shristi Infrastructure Development Corporation are:
Net Sales at Rs 9.78 crore in March 2023 up 168.53% from Rs. 3.64 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 30.58 crore in March 2023 down 13.62% from Rs. 26.91 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.39 crore in March 2023 up 67.62% from Rs. 10.47 crore in March 2022.
Shristi Infra shares closed at 22.46 on May 26, 2023 (BSE) and has given -11.92% returns over the last 6 months and -52.21% over the last 12 months.
|Shristi Infrastructure Development Corporation
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|9.78
|17.48
|3.64
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|9.78
|17.48
|3.64
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|6.70
|8.04
|5.32
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|1.56
|2.72
|3.86
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.38
|1.54
|1.28
|Depreciation
|0.05
|0.04
|0.05
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|5.30
|4.10
|4.16
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-5.21
|1.04
|-11.03
|Other Income
|1.77
|1.15
|0.51
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.44
|2.19
|-10.52
|Interest
|14.78
|16.74
|16.02
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-18.22
|-14.55
|-26.54
|Exceptional Items
|-10.49
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-28.71
|-14.55
|-26.54
|Tax
|1.87
|-0.07
|0.38
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-30.58
|-14.48
|-26.91
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-30.58
|-14.48
|-26.91
|Equity Share Capital
|22.20
|22.20
|22.20
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-13.78
|-6.52
|-12.12
|Diluted EPS
|-13.78
|-6.52
|-12.12
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-13.78
|-6.52
|-12.12
|Diluted EPS
|-13.78
|-6.52
|-12.12
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited