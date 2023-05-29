Shristi Infra Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 9.78 crore, up 168.53% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9.78 crore in March 2023 up 168.53% from Rs. 3.64 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 30.58 crore in March 2023 down 13.62% from Rs. 26.91 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.39 crore in March 2023 up 67.62% from Rs. 10.47 crore in March 2022.

Shristi Infra shares closed at 22.46 on May 26, 2023 (BSE) and has given -11.92% returns over the last 6 months and -52.21% over the last 12 months.