English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Shristi Infra Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 9.78 crore, up 168.53% Y-o-Y

    May 29, 2023 / 10:41 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shristi Infrastructure Development Corporation are:

    Net Sales at Rs 9.78 crore in March 2023 up 168.53% from Rs. 3.64 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 30.58 crore in March 2023 down 13.62% from Rs. 26.91 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.39 crore in March 2023 up 67.62% from Rs. 10.47 crore in March 2022.

    Shristi Infra shares closed at 22.46 on May 26, 2023 (BSE) and has given -11.92% returns over the last 6 months and -52.21% over the last 12 months.

    Shristi Infrastructure Development Corporation
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations9.7817.483.64
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations9.7817.483.64
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials6.708.045.32
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.562.723.86
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.381.541.28
    Depreciation0.050.040.05
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses5.304.104.16
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-5.211.04-11.03
    Other Income1.771.150.51
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-3.442.19-10.52
    Interest14.7816.7416.02
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-18.22-14.55-26.54
    Exceptional Items-10.49----
    P/L Before Tax-28.71-14.55-26.54
    Tax1.87-0.070.38
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-30.58-14.48-26.91
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-30.58-14.48-26.91
    Equity Share Capital22.2022.2022.20
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-13.78-6.52-12.12
    Diluted EPS-13.78-6.52-12.12
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-13.78-6.52-12.12
    Diluted EPS-13.78-6.52-12.12
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Construction & Contracting - Real Estate #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Shristi Infra #Shristi Infrastructure Development Corporation
    first published: May 29, 2023 10:33 am