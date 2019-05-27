Shristi Infra Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 6.18 crore, down 72.63% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.18 crore in March 2019 down 72.63% from Rs. 22.60 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.79 crore in March 2019 down 201.16% from Rs. 0.78 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.09 crore in March 2019 up 41.45% from Rs. 7.84 crore in March 2018.

Shristi Infra shares closed at 175.25 on May 24, 2019 (BSE) and has given 16.41% returns over the last 6 months and -17.92% over the last 12 months.