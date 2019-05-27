Shristi Infra Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 6.18 crore, down 72.63% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shristi Infrastructure Development Corporation are:
Net Sales at Rs 6.18 crore in March 2019 down 72.63% from Rs. 22.60 crore in March 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.79 crore in March 2019 down 201.16% from Rs. 0.78 crore in March 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.09 crore in March 2019 up 41.45% from Rs. 7.84 crore in March 2018.
Shristi Infra shares closed at 175.25 on May 24, 2019 (BSE) and has given 16.41% returns over the last 6 months and -17.92% over the last 12 months.
|
|Shristi Infrastructure Development Corporation
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|5.79
|20.86
|21.66
|Other Operating Income
|0.40
|0.27
|0.94
|Total Income From Operations
|6.18
|21.12
|22.60
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|0.25
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-32.77
|-5.56
|11.96
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.50
|2.50
|1.94
|Depreciation
|0.04
|0.04
|0.04
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|27.41
|13.18
|1.44
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|9.00
|10.97
|6.97
|Other Income
|2.06
|1.94
|0.83
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|11.05
|12.91
|7.80
|Interest
|11.87
|12.16
|6.74
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.81
|0.75
|1.06
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.81
|0.75
|1.06
|Tax
|-0.03
|-0.29
|0.28
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.79
|1.04
|0.78
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.79
|1.04
|0.78
|Equity Share Capital
|22.20
|22.20
|22.20
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.35
|0.47
|0.35
|Diluted EPS
|-0.35
|0.47
|0.35
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.35
|0.47
|0.35
|Diluted EPS
|-0.35
|0.47
|0.35
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited