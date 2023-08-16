Shristi Infra Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 16.25 crore, up 44.74% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 16.25 crore in June 2023 up 44.74% from Rs. 11.23 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 11.06 crore in June 2023 up 50.06% from Rs. 22.15 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.19 crore in June 2023 up 50.45% from Rs. 4.42 crore in June 2022.

Shristi Infra shares closed at 23.24 on August 14, 2023 (BSE) and has given -3.57% returns over the last 6 months and -12.30% over the last 12 months.