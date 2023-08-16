English
    Shristi Infra Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 16.25 crore, up 44.74% Y-o-Y

    August 16, 2023 / 01:01 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shristi Infrastructure Development Corporation are:

    Net Sales at Rs 16.25 crore in June 2023 up 44.74% from Rs. 11.23 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 11.06 crore in June 2023 up 50.06% from Rs. 22.15 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.19 crore in June 2023 up 50.45% from Rs. 4.42 crore in June 2022.

    Shristi Infra shares closed at 23.24 on August 14, 2023 (BSE) and has given -3.57% returns over the last 6 months and -12.30% over the last 12 months.

    Shristi Infrastructure Development Corporation
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations16.259.7811.23
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations16.259.7811.23
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials4.376.703.69
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks11.821.568.65
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.071.381.46
    Depreciation0.040.050.04
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.315.302.32
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.37-5.21-4.93
    Other Income0.141.770.48
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.23-3.44-4.46
    Interest8.2814.7816.20
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-10.51-18.22-20.65
    Exceptional Items---10.49--
    P/L Before Tax-10.51-28.71-20.65
    Tax0.551.871.50
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-11.06-30.58-22.15
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-11.06-30.58-22.15
    Equity Share Capital22.2022.2022.20
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-4.98-13.78-9.98
    Diluted EPS-4.98-13.78-9.98
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-4.98-13.78-9.98
    Diluted EPS-4.98-13.78-9.98
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 16, 2023 12:55 pm

