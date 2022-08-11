Shristi Infra Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 11.23 crore, down 16.72% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 11.23 crore in June 2022 down 16.72% from Rs. 13.48 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 22.15 crore in June 2022 down 60.78% from Rs. 13.78 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.42 crore in June 2022 down 300.91% from Rs. 2.20 crore in June 2021.

Shristi Infra shares closed at 26.50 on August 10, 2022 (BSE) and has given -55.83% returns over the last 6 months and -50.79% over the last 12 months.