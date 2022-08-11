 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Shristi Infra Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 11.23 crore, down 16.72% Y-o-Y

Aug 11, 2022 / 10:20 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shristi Infrastructure Development Corporation are:

Net Sales at Rs 11.23 crore in June 2022 down 16.72% from Rs. 13.48 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 22.15 crore in June 2022 down 60.78% from Rs. 13.78 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.42 crore in June 2022 down 300.91% from Rs. 2.20 crore in June 2021.

Shristi Infra shares closed at 26.50 on August 10, 2022 (BSE) and has given -55.83% returns over the last 6 months and -50.79% over the last 12 months.

Shristi Infrastructure Development Corporation
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 11.23 3.64 13.48
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 11.23 3.64 13.48
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 3.69 5.32 2.52
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 8.65 3.86 4.88
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1.46 1.28 1.14
Depreciation 0.04 0.05 0.03
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 2.32 4.16 2.98
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -4.93 -11.03 1.92
Other Income 0.48 0.51 0.25
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -4.46 -10.52 2.17
Interest 16.20 16.02 14.40
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -20.65 -26.54 -12.24
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -20.65 -26.54 -12.24
Tax 1.50 0.38 1.54
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -22.15 -26.91 -13.78
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -22.15 -26.91 -13.78
Equity Share Capital 22.20 22.20 22.20
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -9.98 -12.12 -6.21
Diluted EPS -9.98 -12.12 -6.21
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -9.98 -12.12 -6.21
Diluted EPS -9.98 -12.12 -6.21
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Construction & Contracting - Real Estate #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Shristi Infra #Shristi Infrastructure Development Corporation
first published: Aug 11, 2022 10:11 am
