Shristi Infra Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 11.23 crore, down 16.72% Y-o-Y
August 11, 2022 / 10:20 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shristi Infrastructure Development Corporation are:
Net Sales at Rs 11.23 crore in June 2022 down 16.72% from Rs. 13.48 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 22.15 crore in June 2022 down 60.78% from Rs. 13.78 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.42 crore in June 2022 down 300.91% from Rs. 2.20 crore in June 2021.
Shristi Infra shares closed at 26.50 on August 10, 2022 (BSE) and has given -55.83% returns over the last 6 months and -50.79% over the last 12 months.
|Shristi Infrastructure Development Corporation
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|11.23
|3.64
|13.48
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|11.23
|3.64
|13.48
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|3.69
|5.32
|2.52
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|8.65
|3.86
|4.88
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.46
|1.28
|1.14
|Depreciation
|0.04
|0.05
|0.03
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.32
|4.16
|2.98
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-4.93
|-11.03
|1.92
|Other Income
|0.48
|0.51
|0.25
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-4.46
|-10.52
|2.17
|Interest
|16.20
|16.02
|14.40
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-20.65
|-26.54
|-12.24
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-20.65
|-26.54
|-12.24
|Tax
|1.50
|0.38
|1.54
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-22.15
|-26.91
|-13.78
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-22.15
|-26.91
|-13.78
|Equity Share Capital
|22.20
|22.20
|22.20
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-9.98
|-12.12
|-6.21
|Diluted EPS
|-9.98
|-12.12
|-6.21
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-9.98
|-12.12
|-6.21
|Diluted EPS
|-9.98
|-12.12
|-6.21
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited