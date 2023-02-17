 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Shristi Infra Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 17.48 crore, up 87.66% Y-o-Y

Feb 17, 2023 / 11:28 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shristi Infrastructure Development Corporation are:

Net Sales at Rs 17.48 crore in December 2022 up 87.66% from Rs. 9.31 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 14.48 crore in December 2022 down 318.09% from Rs. 3.46 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.23 crore in December 2022 down 82.55% from Rs. 12.78 crore in December 2021.

Shristi Infrastructure Development Corporation
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 17.48 13.57 9.31
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 17.48 13.57 9.31
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 8.04 8.18 4.42
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 2.72 -3.91 -10.60
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1.54 1.77 1.49
Depreciation 0.04 0.04 0.05
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 4.10 2.69 2.38
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1.04 4.80 11.57
Other Income 1.15 0.69 1.15
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2.19 5.49 12.73
Interest 16.74 16.67 15.83
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -14.55 -11.18 -3.11
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -14.55 -11.18 -3.11
Tax -0.07 0.02 0.35
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -14.48 -11.21 -3.46
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -14.48 -11.21 -3.46
Equity Share Capital 22.20 22.20 22.20
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -6.52 -5.04 -1.56
Diluted EPS -6.52 -5.04 -1.56
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -6.52 -5.04 -1.56
Diluted EPS -6.52 -5.04 -1.56
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited