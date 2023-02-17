Shristi Infra Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 17.48 crore, up 87.66% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 17.48 crore in December 2022 up 87.66% from Rs. 9.31 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 14.48 crore in December 2022 down 318.09% from Rs. 3.46 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.23 crore in December 2022 down 82.55% from Rs. 12.78 crore in December 2021.