Shristi Infra Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 17.48 crore, up 87.66% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shristi Infrastructure Development Corporation are:
Net Sales at Rs 17.48 crore in December 2022 up 87.66% from Rs. 9.31 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 14.48 crore in December 2022 down 318.09% from Rs. 3.46 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.23 crore in December 2022 down 82.55% from Rs. 12.78 crore in December 2021.
Shristi Infra shares closed at 24.40 on February 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given -9.63% returns over the last 6 months and -59.54% over the last 12 months.
|
|Shristi Infrastructure Development Corporation
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|17.48
|13.57
|9.31
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|17.48
|13.57
|9.31
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|8.04
|8.18
|4.42
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|2.72
|-3.91
|-10.60
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.54
|1.77
|1.49
|Depreciation
|0.04
|0.04
|0.05
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|4.10
|2.69
|2.38
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.04
|4.80
|11.57
|Other Income
|1.15
|0.69
|1.15
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.19
|5.49
|12.73
|Interest
|16.74
|16.67
|15.83
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-14.55
|-11.18
|-3.11
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-14.55
|-11.18
|-3.11
|Tax
|-0.07
|0.02
|0.35
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-14.48
|-11.21
|-3.46
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-14.48
|-11.21
|-3.46
|Equity Share Capital
|22.20
|22.20
|22.20
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-6.52
|-5.04
|-1.56
|Diluted EPS
|-6.52
|-5.04
|-1.56
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-6.52
|-5.04
|-1.56
|Diluted EPS
|-6.52
|-5.04
|-1.56
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited