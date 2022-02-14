Shristi Infra Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 9.31 crore, down 22.73% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9.31 crore in December 2021 down 22.73% from Rs. 12.05 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.46 crore in December 2021 down 360.52% from Rs. 1.33 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.78 crore in December 2021 down 30.13% from Rs. 18.29 crore in December 2020.

Shristi Infra shares closed at 65.80 on February 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given 20.96% returns over the last 6 months and 3.62% over the last 12 months.