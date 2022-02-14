Shristi Infra Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 9.31 crore, down 22.73% Y-o-Y
February 14, 2022 / 08:45 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shristi Infrastructure Development Corporation are:
Net Sales at Rs 9.31 crore in December 2021 down 22.73% from Rs. 12.05 crore in December 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.46 crore in December 2021 down 360.52% from Rs. 1.33 crore in December 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.78 crore in December 2021 down 30.13% from Rs. 18.29 crore in December 2020.
Shristi Infra shares closed at 65.80 on February 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given 20.96% returns over the last 6 months and 3.62% over the last 12 months.
|Shristi Infrastructure Development Corporation
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'21
|Sep'21
|Dec'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|9.31
|9.78
|12.05
|Other Operating Income
|--
|0.44
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|9.31
|10.22
|12.05
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|4.42
|--
|7.16
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-10.60
|-4.82
|-9.91
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.49
|1.62
|1.39
|Depreciation
|0.05
|0.04
|0.06
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.38
|7.65
|2.23
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|11.57
|5.73
|11.12
|Other Income
|1.15
|0.32
|7.11
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|12.73
|6.05
|18.23
|Interest
|15.83
|16.51
|16.90
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-3.11
|-10.45
|1.33
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-3.11
|-10.45
|1.33
|Tax
|0.35
|0.34
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-3.46
|-10.79
|1.33
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-3.46
|-10.79
|1.33
|Equity Share Capital
|22.20
|22.20
|22.20
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.56
|-4.86
|0.60
|Diluted EPS
|-1.56
|-4.86
|0.60
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.56
|-4.86
|0.60
|Diluted EPS
|-1.56
|-4.86
|0.60
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited