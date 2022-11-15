Shristi Infra Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 63.57 crore, up 13.58% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Shristi Infrastructure Development Corporation are:
Net Sales at Rs 63.57 crore in September 2022 up 13.58% from Rs. 55.97 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 18.93 crore in September 2022 down 31.14% from Rs. 14.43 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.62 crore in September 2022 up 21.62% from Rs. 7.91 crore in September 2021.
Shristi Infra shares closed at 25.80 on November 14, 2022 (BSE) and has given -49.41% returns over the last 6 months and -49.41% over the last 12 months.
|
|Shristi Infrastructure Development Corporation
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|63.57
|64.71
|55.53
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|0.44
|Total Income From Operations
|63.57
|64.71
|55.97
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|25.90
|21.37
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-3.91
|8.65
|-4.82
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|10.55
|10.10
|9.46
|Depreciation
|6.32
|6.25
|6.48
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|22.38
|23.14
|44.27
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.33
|-4.78
|0.58
|Other Income
|0.97
|0.29
|0.85
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|3.30
|-4.50
|1.43
|Interest
|17.40
|16.82
|17.64
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-14.10
|-21.32
|-16.21
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-14.10
|-21.32
|-16.21
|Tax
|0.35
|1.72
|-0.07
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-14.45
|-23.04
|-16.14
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-14.45
|-23.04
|-16.14
|Minority Interest
|1.22
|0.19
|1.70
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-5.69
|-1.66
|0.00
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-18.93
|-24.51
|-14.43
|Equity Share Capital
|22.20
|22.20
|22.20
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-9.08
|-11.12
|-7.28
|Diluted EPS
|-9.08
|-11.12
|-7.28
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-9.08
|-11.12
|-7.28
|Diluted EPS
|-9.08
|-11.12
|-7.28
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited