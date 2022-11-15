Shristi Infra Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 63.57 crore, up 13.58% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 63.57 crore in September 2022 up 13.58% from Rs. 55.97 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 18.93 crore in September 2022 down 31.14% from Rs. 14.43 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.62 crore in September 2022 up 21.62% from Rs. 7.91 crore in September 2021.

Shristi Infra shares closed at 25.80 on November 14, 2022 (BSE) and has given -49.41% returns over the last 6 months and -49.41% over the last 12 months.