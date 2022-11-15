 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Shristi Infra Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 63.57 crore, up 13.58% Y-o-Y

Nov 15, 2022 / 10:17 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Shristi Infrastructure Development Corporation are:

Net Sales at Rs 63.57 crore in September 2022 up 13.58% from Rs. 55.97 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 18.93 crore in September 2022 down 31.14% from Rs. 14.43 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.62 crore in September 2022 up 21.62% from Rs. 7.91 crore in September 2021.

Shristi Infra shares closed at 25.80 on November 14, 2022 (BSE) and has given -49.41% returns over the last 6 months and -49.41% over the last 12 months.

Shristi Infrastructure Development Corporation
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 63.57 64.71 55.53
Other Operating Income -- -- 0.44
Total Income From Operations 63.57 64.71 55.97
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 25.90 21.37 --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -3.91 8.65 -4.82
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 10.55 10.10 9.46
Depreciation 6.32 6.25 6.48
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 22.38 23.14 44.27
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2.33 -4.78 0.58
Other Income 0.97 0.29 0.85
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 3.30 -4.50 1.43
Interest 17.40 16.82 17.64
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -14.10 -21.32 -16.21
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -14.10 -21.32 -16.21
Tax 0.35 1.72 -0.07
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -14.45 -23.04 -16.14
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -14.45 -23.04 -16.14
Minority Interest 1.22 0.19 1.70
Share Of P/L Of Associates -5.69 -1.66 0.00
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -18.93 -24.51 -14.43
Equity Share Capital 22.20 22.20 22.20
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -9.08 -11.12 -7.28
Diluted EPS -9.08 -11.12 -7.28
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -9.08 -11.12 -7.28
Diluted EPS -9.08 -11.12 -7.28
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Construction & Contracting - Real Estate #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Shristi Infra #Shristi Infrastructure Development Corporation
first published: Nov 15, 2022 10:11 am