    Shristi Infra Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 63.57 crore, up 13.58% Y-o-Y

    November 15, 2022 / 10:17 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Shristi Infrastructure Development Corporation are:

    Net Sales at Rs 63.57 crore in September 2022 up 13.58% from Rs. 55.97 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 18.93 crore in September 2022 down 31.14% from Rs. 14.43 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.62 crore in September 2022 up 21.62% from Rs. 7.91 crore in September 2021.

    Shristi Infra shares closed at 25.80 on November 14, 2022 (BSE) and has given -49.41% returns over the last 6 months and -49.41% over the last 12 months.

    Shristi Infrastructure Development Corporation
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations63.5764.7155.53
    Other Operating Income----0.44
    Total Income From Operations63.5764.7155.97
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials25.9021.37--
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-3.918.65-4.82
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost10.5510.109.46
    Depreciation6.326.256.48
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses22.3823.1444.27
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.33-4.780.58
    Other Income0.970.290.85
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.30-4.501.43
    Interest17.4016.8217.64
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-14.10-21.32-16.21
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-14.10-21.32-16.21
    Tax0.351.72-0.07
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-14.45-23.04-16.14
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-14.45-23.04-16.14
    Minority Interest1.220.191.70
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-5.69-1.660.00
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-18.93-24.51-14.43
    Equity Share Capital22.2022.2022.20
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-9.08-11.12-7.28
    Diluted EPS-9.08-11.12-7.28
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-9.08-11.12-7.28
    Diluted EPS-9.08-11.12-7.28
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    first published: Nov 15, 2022 10:11 am