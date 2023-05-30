English
    Shristi Infra Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 42.68 crore, down 60.23% Y-o-Y

    May 30, 2023 / 12:15 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Shristi Infrastructure Development Corporation are:

    Net Sales at Rs 42.68 crore in March 2023 down 60.23% from Rs. 107.34 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 30.39 crore in March 2023 up 76.62% from Rs. 129.96 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.70 crore in March 2023 up 176.8% from Rs. 6.12 crore in March 2022.

    Shristi Infra shares closed at 21.22 on May 29, 2023 (BSE) and has given -16.78% returns over the last 6 months and -54.85% over the last 12 months.

    Shristi Infrastructure Development Corporation
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations42.6854.78107.34
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations42.6854.78107.34
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials9.3423.1680.08
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.562.723.86
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost7.197.5410.20
    Depreciation6.156.166.37
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses21.7016.4420.36
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-3.27-1.23-13.52
    Other Income1.820.971.03
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.45-0.25-12.49
    Interest14.8116.77157.90
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-16.26-17.02-170.39
    Exceptional Items-10.49----
    P/L Before Tax-26.75-17.02-170.39
    Tax1.780.01-16.69
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-28.53-17.03-153.70
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-28.53-17.03-153.70
    Minority Interest0.380.3444.44
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-2.24-5.08-20.70
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-30.39-21.77-129.96
    Equity Share Capital22.2022.2022.20
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-13.86-9.96-78.56
    Diluted EPS-13.86-9.96-78.56
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-13.86-9.96-78.56
    Diluted EPS-13.86-9.96-78.56
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 30, 2023 12:00 pm