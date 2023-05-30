Shristi Infra Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 42.68 crore, down 60.23% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Shristi Infrastructure Development Corporation are:
Net Sales at Rs 42.68 crore in March 2023 down 60.23% from Rs. 107.34 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 30.39 crore in March 2023 up 76.62% from Rs. 129.96 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.70 crore in March 2023 up 176.8% from Rs. 6.12 crore in March 2022.
Shristi Infra shares closed at 21.22 on May 29, 2023 (BSE) and has given -16.78% returns over the last 6 months and -54.85% over the last 12 months.
|Shristi Infrastructure Development Corporation
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|42.68
|54.78
|107.34
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|42.68
|54.78
|107.34
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|9.34
|23.16
|80.08
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|1.56
|2.72
|3.86
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|7.19
|7.54
|10.20
|Depreciation
|6.15
|6.16
|6.37
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|21.70
|16.44
|20.36
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.27
|-1.23
|-13.52
|Other Income
|1.82
|0.97
|1.03
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.45
|-0.25
|-12.49
|Interest
|14.81
|16.77
|157.90
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-16.26
|-17.02
|-170.39
|Exceptional Items
|-10.49
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-26.75
|-17.02
|-170.39
|Tax
|1.78
|0.01
|-16.69
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-28.53
|-17.03
|-153.70
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-28.53
|-17.03
|-153.70
|Minority Interest
|0.38
|0.34
|44.44
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-2.24
|-5.08
|-20.70
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-30.39
|-21.77
|-129.96
|Equity Share Capital
|22.20
|22.20
|22.20
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-13.86
|-9.96
|-78.56
|Diluted EPS
|-13.86
|-9.96
|-78.56
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-13.86
|-9.96
|-78.56
|Diluted EPS
|-13.86
|-9.96
|-78.56
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited