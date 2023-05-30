Shristi Infra Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 42.68 crore, down 60.23% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 42.68 crore in March 2023 down 60.23% from Rs. 107.34 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 30.39 crore in March 2023 up 76.62% from Rs. 129.96 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.70 crore in March 2023 up 176.8% from Rs. 6.12 crore in March 2022.

Shristi Infra shares closed at 21.22 on May 29, 2023 (BSE) and has given -16.78% returns over the last 6 months and -54.85% over the last 12 months.