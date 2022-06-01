Shristi Infra Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 107.34 crore, down 2.62% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 107.34 crore in March 2022 down 2.62% from Rs. 110.23 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 129.96 crore in March 2022 down 515.48% from Rs. 21.12 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 6.12 crore in March 2022 down 149.35% from Rs. 12.40 crore in March 2021.

Shristi Infra shares closed at 44.30 on May 31, 2022 (BSE) and has given -8.75% returns over the last 6 months and -29.57% over the last 12 months.