Shristi Infra Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 107.34 crore, down 2.62% Y-o-Y

Jun 01, 2022 / 12:53 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Shristi Infrastructure Development Corporation are:

Net Sales at Rs 107.34 crore in March 2022 down 2.62% from Rs. 110.23 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 129.96 crore in March 2022 down 515.48% from Rs. 21.12 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 6.12 crore in March 2022 down 149.35% from Rs. 12.40 crore in March 2021.

Shristi Infra shares closed at 44.30 on May 31, 2022 (BSE) and has given -8.75% returns over the last 6 months and -29.57% over the last 12 months.

Shristi Infrastructure Development Corporation
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 107.34 72.37 110.23
Other Operating Income -- 0.15 --
Total Income From Operations 107.34 72.53 110.23
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 80.08 -- 64.66
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 3.86 -10.60 -0.27
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 10.20 9.08 8.49
Depreciation 6.37 6.49 13.07
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 20.36 55.06 27.16
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -13.52 12.50 -2.87
Other Income 1.03 5.05 2.20
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -12.49 17.55 -0.67
Interest 157.90 16.53 -8.21
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -170.39 1.02 7.54
Exceptional Items -- -- -4.32
P/L Before Tax -170.39 1.02 3.22
Tax -16.69 0.62 26.26
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -153.70 0.40 -23.05
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -153.70 0.40 -23.05
Minority Interest 44.44 -1.24 1.99
Share Of P/L Of Associates -20.70 0.01 -0.06
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -129.96 -0.83 -21.12
Equity Share Capital 22.20 22.20 22.20
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -78.56 0.18 -10.41
Diluted EPS -78.56 0.18 -10.41
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -78.56 0.18 -10.41
Diluted EPS -78.56 0.18 -10.41
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Construction & Contracting - Real Estate #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Shristi Infra #Shristi Infrastructure Development Corporation
first published: Jun 1, 2022 12:50 pm
