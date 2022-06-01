Shristi Infra Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 107.34 crore, down 2.62% Y-o-Y
June 01, 2022 / 12:53 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Shristi Infrastructure Development Corporation are:
Net Sales at Rs 107.34 crore in March 2022 down 2.62% from Rs. 110.23 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 129.96 crore in March 2022 down 515.48% from Rs. 21.12 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 6.12 crore in March 2022 down 149.35% from Rs. 12.40 crore in March 2021.
Shristi Infra shares closed at 44.30 on May 31, 2022 (BSE) and has given -8.75% returns over the last 6 months and -29.57% over the last 12 months.
|Shristi Infrastructure Development Corporation
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|107.34
|72.37
|110.23
|Other Operating Income
|--
|0.15
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|107.34
|72.53
|110.23
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|80.08
|--
|64.66
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|3.86
|-10.60
|-0.27
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|10.20
|9.08
|8.49
|Depreciation
|6.37
|6.49
|13.07
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|20.36
|55.06
|27.16
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-13.52
|12.50
|-2.87
|Other Income
|1.03
|5.05
|2.20
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-12.49
|17.55
|-0.67
|Interest
|157.90
|16.53
|-8.21
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-170.39
|1.02
|7.54
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|-4.32
|P/L Before Tax
|-170.39
|1.02
|3.22
|Tax
|-16.69
|0.62
|26.26
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-153.70
|0.40
|-23.05
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-153.70
|0.40
|-23.05
|Minority Interest
|44.44
|-1.24
|1.99
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-20.70
|0.01
|-0.06
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-129.96
|-0.83
|-21.12
|Equity Share Capital
|22.20
|22.20
|22.20
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-78.56
|0.18
|-10.41
|Diluted EPS
|-78.56
|0.18
|-10.41
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-78.56
|0.18
|-10.41
|Diluted EPS
|-78.56
|0.18
|-10.41
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited