Shristi Infra Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 110.23 crore, down 10.44% Y-o-Y
July 06, 2021 / 09:45 AM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Shristi Infrastructure Development Corporation are:
Net Sales at Rs 110.23 crore in March 2021 down 10.44% from Rs. 123.07 crore in March 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 21.12 crore in March 2021 up 28.12% from Rs. 29.38 crore in March 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.40 crore in March 2021 down 50.48% from Rs. 25.04 crore in March 2020.
Shristi Infra shares closed at 58.75 on July 05, 2021 (BSE) and has given -10.31% returns over the last 6 months and -22.70% over the last 12 months.
|Shristi Infrastructure Development Corporation
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'21
|Dec'20
|Mar'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|110.23
|65.63
|123.07
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|110.23
|65.63
|123.07
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|64.66
|38.85
|94.16
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.27
|-9.91
|-22.20
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|8.49
|7.35
|11.44
|Depreciation
|13.07
|4.14
|5.47
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|27.16
|21.44
|15.04
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.87
|3.76
|19.16
|Other Income
|2.20
|8.00
|0.40
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.67
|11.76
|19.57
|Interest
|-8.21
|8.76
|31.54
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|7.54
|2.99
|-11.97
|Exceptional Items
|-4.32
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|3.22
|2.99
|-11.97
|Tax
|26.26
|0.19
|14.19
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-23.05
|2.81
|-26.17
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-23.05
|2.81
|-26.17
|Minority Interest
|1.99
|-1.90
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-0.06
|0.09
|-3.21
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-21.12
|0.99
|-29.38
|Equity Share Capital
|22.20
|22.20
|22.20
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-10.41
|1.29
|-13.23
|Diluted EPS
|-10.41
|1.29
|-13.23
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-10.41
|1.29
|-13.23
|Diluted EPS
|-10.41
|1.29
|-13.23
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited