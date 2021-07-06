Shristi Infra Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 110.23 crore, down 10.44% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 110.23 crore in March 2021 down 10.44% from Rs. 123.07 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 21.12 crore in March 2021 up 28.12% from Rs. 29.38 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.40 crore in March 2021 down 50.48% from Rs. 25.04 crore in March 2020.

Shristi Infra shares closed at 58.75 on July 05, 2021 (BSE) and has given -10.31% returns over the last 6 months and -22.70% over the last 12 months.