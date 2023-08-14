Shristi Infra Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 43.19 crore, down 33.26% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 43.19 crore in June 2023 down 33.26% from Rs. 64.71 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 15.74 crore in June 2023 up 35.79% from Rs. 24.51 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.13 crore in June 2023 up 78.86% from Rs. 1.75 crore in June 2022.

Shristi Infra shares closed at 22.40 on August 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given -7.05% returns over the last 6 months and -15.47% over the last 12 months.