    Shristi Infra Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 43.19 crore, down 33.26% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Shristi Infrastructure Development Corporation are:

    Net Sales at Rs 43.19 crore in June 2023 down 33.26% from Rs. 64.71 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 15.74 crore in June 2023 up 35.79% from Rs. 24.51 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.13 crore in June 2023 up 78.86% from Rs. 1.75 crore in June 2022.

    Shristi Infra shares closed at 22.40 on August 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given -7.05% returns over the last 6 months and -15.47% over the last 12 months.

    Shristi Infrastructure Development Corporation
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations43.1942.6864.71
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations43.1942.6864.71
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials8.179.3421.37
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks11.821.568.65
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost7.517.1910.10
    Depreciation6.136.156.25
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses12.6921.7023.14
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-3.13-3.27-4.78
    Other Income0.131.820.29
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-3.00-1.45-4.50
    Interest8.3014.8116.82
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-11.30-16.26-21.32
    Exceptional Items---10.49--
    P/L Before Tax-11.30-26.75-21.32
    Tax0.551.781.72
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-11.86-28.53-23.04
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-11.86-28.53-23.04
    Minority Interest0.310.380.19
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-4.19-2.24-1.66
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-15.74-30.39-24.51
    Equity Share Capital22.2022.2022.20
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-7.23-13.86-11.12
    Diluted EPS-7.23-13.86-11.12
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-7.23-13.86-11.12
    Diluted EPS-7.23-13.86-11.12
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 14, 2023

