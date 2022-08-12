Shristi Infra Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 64.71 crore, up 55.48% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 64.71 crore in June 2022 up 55.48% from Rs. 41.62 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 24.51 crore in June 2022 down 20.13% from Rs. 20.40 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.75 crore in June 2022 up 630.3% from Rs. 0.33 crore in June 2021.

Shristi Infra shares closed at 26.65 on August 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given -55.58% returns over the last 6 months and -50.51% over the last 12 months.