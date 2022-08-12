 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Shristi Infra Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 64.71 crore, up 55.48% Y-o-Y

Aug 12, 2022 / 10:54 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Shristi Infrastructure Development Corporation are:

Net Sales at Rs 64.71 crore in June 2022 up 55.48% from Rs. 41.62 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 24.51 crore in June 2022 down 20.13% from Rs. 20.40 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.75 crore in June 2022 up 630.3% from Rs. 0.33 crore in June 2021.

Shristi Infra shares closed at 26.65 on August 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given -55.58% returns over the last 6 months and -50.51% over the last 12 months.

Shristi Infrastructure Development Corporation
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 64.71 107.34 41.62
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 64.71 107.34 41.62
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 21.37 80.08 4.88
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 8.65 3.86 12.23
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 10.10 10.20 8.03
Depreciation 6.25 6.37 6.40
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 23.14 20.36 16.98
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -4.78 -13.52 -6.89
Other Income 0.29 1.03 0.16
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -4.50 -12.49 -6.73
Interest 16.82 157.90 15.06
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -21.32 -170.39 -21.79
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -21.32 -170.39 -21.79
Tax 1.72 -16.69 1.86
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -23.04 -153.70 -23.65
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -23.04 -153.70 -23.65
Minority Interest 0.19 44.44 3.22
Share Of P/L Of Associates -1.66 -20.70 0.02
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -24.51 -129.96 -20.40
Equity Share Capital 22.20 22.20 22.20
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -11.12 -78.56 -10.64
Diluted EPS -11.12 -78.56 -10.64
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -11.12 -78.56 -10.64
Diluted EPS -11.12 -78.56 -10.64
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 12, 2022 10:44 am
