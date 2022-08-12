Shristi Infra Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 64.71 crore, up 55.48% Y-o-Y
August 12, 2022 / 10:54 AM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Shristi Infrastructure Development Corporation are:
Net Sales at Rs 64.71 crore in June 2022 up 55.48% from Rs. 41.62 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 24.51 crore in June 2022 down 20.13% from Rs. 20.40 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.75 crore in June 2022 up 630.3% from Rs. 0.33 crore in June 2021.
Shristi Infra shares closed at 26.65 on August 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given -55.58% returns over the last 6 months and -50.51% over the last 12 months.
|Shristi Infrastructure Development Corporation
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|64.71
|107.34
|41.62
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|64.71
|107.34
|41.62
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|21.37
|80.08
|4.88
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|8.65
|3.86
|12.23
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|10.10
|10.20
|8.03
|Depreciation
|6.25
|6.37
|6.40
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|23.14
|20.36
|16.98
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-4.78
|-13.52
|-6.89
|Other Income
|0.29
|1.03
|0.16
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-4.50
|-12.49
|-6.73
|Interest
|16.82
|157.90
|15.06
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-21.32
|-170.39
|-21.79
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-21.32
|-170.39
|-21.79
|Tax
|1.72
|-16.69
|1.86
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-23.04
|-153.70
|-23.65
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-23.04
|-153.70
|-23.65
|Minority Interest
|0.19
|44.44
|3.22
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-1.66
|-20.70
|0.02
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-24.51
|-129.96
|-20.40
|Equity Share Capital
|22.20
|22.20
|22.20
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-11.12
|-78.56
|-10.64
|Diluted EPS
|-11.12
|-78.56
|-10.64
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-11.12
|-78.56
|-10.64
|Diluted EPS
|-11.12
|-78.56
|-10.64
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
