 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Shristi Infra Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 54.78 crore, down 24.47% Y-o-Y

Feb 17, 2023 / 10:57 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Shristi Infrastructure Development Corporation are:

Net Sales at Rs 54.78 crore in December 2022 down 24.47% from Rs. 72.53 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 21.77 crore in December 2022 down 2536.3% from Rs. 0.83 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.91 crore in December 2022 down 75.42% from Rs. 24.04 crore in December 2021.

Shristi Infrastructure Development Corporation
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 54.78 63.57 72.37
Other Operating Income -- -- 0.15
Total Income From Operations 54.78 63.57 72.53
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 23.16 25.90 --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 2.72 -3.91 -10.60
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 7.54 10.55 9.08
Depreciation 6.16 6.32 6.49
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 16.44 22.38 55.06
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.23 2.33 12.50
Other Income 0.97 0.97 5.05
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.25 3.30 17.55
Interest 16.77 17.40 16.53
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -17.02 -14.10 1.02
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -17.02 -14.10 1.02
Tax 0.01 0.35 0.62
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -17.03 -14.45 0.40
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -17.03 -14.45 0.40
Minority Interest 0.34 1.22 -1.24
Share Of P/L Of Associates -5.08 -5.69 0.01
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -21.77 -18.93 -0.83
Equity Share Capital 22.20 22.20 22.20
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -9.96 -9.08 0.18
Diluted EPS -9.96 -9.08 0.18
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -9.96 -9.08 0.18
Diluted EPS -9.96 -9.08 0.18
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited