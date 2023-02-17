Shristi Infra Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 54.78 crore, down 24.47% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Shristi Infrastructure Development Corporation are:
Net Sales at Rs 54.78 crore in December 2022 down 24.47% from Rs. 72.53 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 21.77 crore in December 2022 down 2536.3% from Rs. 0.83 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.91 crore in December 2022 down 75.42% from Rs. 24.04 crore in December 2021.
Shristi Infra shares closed at 24.40 on February 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given -9.46% returns over the last 6 months and -59.80% over the last 12 months.
|
|Shristi Infrastructure Development Corporation
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|54.78
|63.57
|72.37
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|0.15
|Total Income From Operations
|54.78
|63.57
|72.53
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|23.16
|25.90
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|2.72
|-3.91
|-10.60
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|7.54
|10.55
|9.08
|Depreciation
|6.16
|6.32
|6.49
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|16.44
|22.38
|55.06
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.23
|2.33
|12.50
|Other Income
|0.97
|0.97
|5.05
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.25
|3.30
|17.55
|Interest
|16.77
|17.40
|16.53
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-17.02
|-14.10
|1.02
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-17.02
|-14.10
|1.02
|Tax
|0.01
|0.35
|0.62
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-17.03
|-14.45
|0.40
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-17.03
|-14.45
|0.40
|Minority Interest
|0.34
|1.22
|-1.24
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-5.08
|-5.69
|0.01
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-21.77
|-18.93
|-0.83
|Equity Share Capital
|22.20
|22.20
|22.20
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-9.96
|-9.08
|0.18
|Diluted EPS
|-9.96
|-9.08
|0.18
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-9.96
|-9.08
|0.18
|Diluted EPS
|-9.96
|-9.08
|0.18
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited