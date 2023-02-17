Shristi Infra Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 54.78 crore, down 24.47% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 54.78 crore in December 2022 down 24.47% from Rs. 72.53 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 21.77 crore in December 2022 down 2536.3% from Rs. 0.83 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.91 crore in December 2022 down 75.42% from Rs. 24.04 crore in December 2021.

Shristi Infra shares closed at 24.40 on February 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given -9.46% returns over the last 6 months and -59.80% over the last 12 months.