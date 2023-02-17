English
    Shristi Infra Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 54.78 crore, down 24.47% Y-o-Y

    February 17, 2023 / 10:57 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Shristi Infrastructure Development Corporation are:

    Net Sales at Rs 54.78 crore in December 2022 down 24.47% from Rs. 72.53 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 21.77 crore in December 2022 down 2536.3% from Rs. 0.83 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.91 crore in December 2022 down 75.42% from Rs. 24.04 crore in December 2021.

    Shristi Infra shares closed at 24.40 on February 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given -9.46% returns over the last 6 months and -59.80% over the last 12 months.

    Shristi Infrastructure Development Corporation
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations54.7863.5772.37
    Other Operating Income----0.15
    Total Income From Operations54.7863.5772.53
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials23.1625.90--
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks2.72-3.91-10.60
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost7.5410.559.08
    Depreciation6.166.326.49
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses16.4422.3855.06
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.232.3312.50
    Other Income0.970.975.05
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.253.3017.55
    Interest16.7717.4016.53
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-17.02-14.101.02
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-17.02-14.101.02
    Tax0.010.350.62
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-17.03-14.450.40
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-17.03-14.450.40
    Minority Interest0.341.22-1.24
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-5.08-5.690.01
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-21.77-18.93-0.83
    Equity Share Capital22.2022.2022.20
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-9.96-9.080.18
    Diluted EPS-9.96-9.080.18
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-9.96-9.080.18
    Diluted EPS-9.96-9.080.18
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Feb 17, 2023