Shristi Infra Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 72.53 crore, up 10.51% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 72.53 crore in December 2021 up 10.51% from Rs. 65.63 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.83 crore in December 2021 down 183.13% from Rs. 0.99 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 24.04 crore in December 2021 up 51.19% from Rs. 15.90 crore in December 2020.

Shristi Infra EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.18 in December 2021 from Rs. 1.29 in December 2020.

Shristi Infra shares closed at 55.05 on February 28, 2022 (BSE)