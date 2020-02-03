Shriram Transport Finance Q3 net rises 38% to Rs 879cr

Shriram Transport Finance Company Limited on Monday reported a 38.4 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 879.16 crore for the third quarter ended December. The non-banking financial company (NBFC) had posted a net profit of Rs 635.45 crore in the October-December quarter of the previous fiscal.

Net interest income during the quarter increased 1.36 per cent to Rs 2,055.42 crore as against Rs 2,027.87 crore in the same period of previous year, it said in a regulatory filing.

Total income during the quarter under review rose to Rs 4,288.26 crore from Rs 3,993.40 crore in the year-ago quarter.

The company's assets under management (AUM) as on 31 December, 2019 stood at Rs 1,08,931.38 crore as compared with Rs 1,03,817.94 crore a year ago, it said.

Shriram Transport Finance Company (STFC) is the flagship company of the Shriram Group. It mainly caters to finance for commercial vehicle industry and seeks to partner small truck owners for their funding needs.