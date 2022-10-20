 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Shriram Trans Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5,347.57 crore, up 13.83% Y-o-Y

Oct 20, 2022 / 08:16 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shriram Transport Finance Corporation are:

Net Sales at Rs 5,347.57 crore in September 2022 up 13.83% from Rs. 4,697.86 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,066.87 crore in September 2022 up 38.33% from Rs. 771.24 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4,066.16 crore in September 2022 up 15.87% from Rs. 3,509.25 crore in September 2021.

Shriram Trans EPS has increased to Rs. 39.44 in September 2022 from Rs. 28.71 in September 2021.

Shriram Trans shares closed at 1,214.55 on October 19, 2022 (NSE) and has given 9.00% returns over the last 6 months and -15.58% over the last 12 months.

Shriram Transport Finance Corporation
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 5,347.57 5,144.81 4,697.86
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 5,347.57 5,144.81 4,697.86
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 267.32 278.31 237.37
Depreciation 34.89 34.94 33.36
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies 672.35 805.16 676.20
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 345.45 266.04 279.99
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 4,027.56 3,760.36 3,470.94
Other Income 3.71 4.45 4.95
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 4,031.27 3,764.81 3,475.89
Interest 2,590.57 2,457.93 2,435.24
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 1,440.70 1,306.88 1,040.65
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 1,440.70 1,306.88 1,040.65
Tax 373.83 341.61 269.41
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 1,066.87 965.27 771.24
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 1,066.87 965.27 771.24
Equity Share Capital 270.52 270.52 268.78
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 39.44 35.68 28.71
Diluted EPS 39.44 35.68 28.71
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 39.44 35.68 28.71
Diluted EPS 39.44 35.68 28.71
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: Oct 20, 2022 08:11 pm
