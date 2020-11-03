172@29@17@245!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|earnings|shriram-trans-standalone-september-2020-net-sales-at-rs-4347-75-crore-up-3-09-y-o-y-2-6057551.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Nov 03, 2020 09:50 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Shriram Trans Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 4,347.75 crore, up 3.09% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shriram Transport Finance Corporation are:

Net Sales at Rs 4,347.75 crore in September 2020 up 3.09% from Rs. 4,217.54 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 684.56 crore in September 2020 down 10.52% from Rs. 765.05 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3,215.39 crore in September 2020 up 4.54% from Rs. 3,075.87 crore in September 2019.

Shriram Trans EPS has decreased to Rs. 27.79 in September 2020 from Rs. 33.72 in September 2019.

Shriram Trans shares closed at 754.20 on November 02, 2020 (BSE) and has given 3.79% returns over the last 6 months and -31.99% over the last 12 months.

Shriram Transport Finance Corporation
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'20Jun'20Sep'19
Net Sales/Income from operations4,347.754,140.914,217.54
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations4,347.754,140.914,217.54
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost239.06189.24250.51
Depreciation32.0436.0035.60
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies655.461,064.59660.65
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses241.35157.07232.79
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3,179.842,694.013,037.99
Other Income3.513.792.28
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3,183.352,697.803,040.27
Interest2,262.932,267.222,113.40
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax920.42430.58926.87
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax920.42430.58926.87
Tax235.86110.52161.82
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities684.56320.06765.05
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period684.56320.06765.05
Equity Share Capital253.06226.88226.88
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS27.7914.1133.72
Diluted EPS27.7914.1133.72
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS27.7914.1133.72
Diluted EPS27.7914.1133.72
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Nov 3, 2020 09:22 am

tags #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Leasing & Hire Purchase #Results #Shriram Trans #Shriram Transport Finance Corporation

