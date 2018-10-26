Shriram Trans Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 3,937.99 crore, up 32.2% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 3,937.99 crore in September 2018 up 32.2% from Rs. 2,978.90 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 609.58 crore in September 2018 up 27.23% from Rs. 479.11 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2,798.58 crore in September 2018 up 37.38% from Rs. 2,037.05 crore in September 2017.

Shriram Trans EPS has increased to Rs. 26.86 in September 2018 from Rs. 21.11 in September 2017.

Shriram Trans shares closed at 1,084.65 on October 25, 2018 (NSE) and has given -32.74% returns over the last 6 months and -0.47% over the last 12 months.