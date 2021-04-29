Shriram Trans Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 4,493.97 crore, up 7.81% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shriram Transport Finance Corporation are:

Net Sales at Rs 4,493.97 crore in March 2021 up 7.81% from Rs. 4,168.42 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 754.93 crore in March 2021 up 237.96% from Rs. 223.38 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3,258.35 crore in March 2021 up 28.36% from Rs. 2,538.46 crore in March 2020.

Shriram Trans EPS has increased to Rs. 30.65 in March 2021 from Rs. 9.85 in March 2020.

Shriram Trans shares closed at 1,404.80 on April 28, 2021 (NSE) and has given 100.94% returns over the last 6 months and 106.81% over the last 12 months.