Shriram Trans Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 4,493.97 crore, up 7.81% Y-o-Y

April 29, 2021 / 07:34 PM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shriram Transport Finance Corporation are:

Net Sales at Rs 4,493.97 crore in March 2021 up 7.81% from Rs. 4,168.42 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 754.93 crore in March 2021 up 237.96% from Rs. 223.38 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3,258.35 crore in March 2021 up 28.36% from Rs. 2,538.46 crore in March 2020.

Shriram Trans EPS has increased to Rs. 30.65 in March 2021 from Rs. 9.85 in March 2020.

Shriram Trans shares closed at 1,404.80 on April 28, 2021 (NSE) and has given 100.94% returns over the last 6 months and 106.81% over the last 12 months.

Shriram Transport Finance Corporation
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations4,493.974,438.374,168.42
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations4,493.974,438.374,168.42
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost248.30229.65272.27
Depreciation32.4836.8435.71
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies723.64674.711,128.66
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses267.58276.66233.65
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3,221.973,220.512,498.13
Other Income3.904.754.62
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3,225.873,225.262,502.75
Interest2,287.852,236.262,158.85
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax938.02989.00343.90
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax938.02989.00343.90
Tax183.09261.28120.52
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities754.93727.72223.38
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period754.93727.72223.38
Equity Share Capital253.06253.06226.88
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS30.6529.549.85
Diluted EPS30.6529.549.85
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS30.6529.549.85
Diluted EPS30.6529.549.85
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
 
TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Leasing & Hire Purchase #Results #Shriram Trans #Shriram Transport Finance Corporation
first published: Apr 29, 2021 07:29 pm

