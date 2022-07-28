Shriram Trans Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5,144.81 crore, up 10.69% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5,144.81 crore in June 2022 up 10.69% from Rs. 4,648.12 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 965.27 crore in June 2022 up 468.01% from Rs. 169.94 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3,799.75 crore in June 2022 up 37.4% from Rs. 2,765.54 crore in June 2021.

Shriram Trans EPS has increased to Rs. 35.68 in June 2022 from Rs. 6.64 in June 2021.

Shriram Trans shares closed at 1,450.80 on July 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given 16.73% returns over the last 6 months and 5.67% over the last 12 months.