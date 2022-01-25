MARKET NEWS

Earnings

Shriram Trans Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 4,827.86 crore, up 8.78% Y-o-Y

January 25, 2022 / 10:16 AM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shriram Transport Finance Corporation are:

Net Sales at Rs 4,827.86 crore in December 2021 up 8.78% from Rs. 4,438.37 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 680.62 crore in December 2021 down 6.47% from Rs. 727.72 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3,355.20 crore in December 2021 up 2.85% from Rs. 3,262.10 crore in December 2020.

Shriram Trans EPS has decreased to Rs. 25.26 in December 2021 from Rs. 29.54 in December 2020.

Close

Shriram Trans shares closed at 1,154.60 on January 24, 2022 (NSE) and has given -15.75% returns over the last 6 months and -3.87% over the last 12 months.

Shriram Transport Finance Corporation
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'21Sep'21Dec'20
Net Sales/Income from operations4,827.864,697.864,438.37
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations4,827.864,697.864,438.37
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost242.87237.37229.65
Depreciation34.6633.3636.84
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies984.27676.20674.71
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses249.99279.99276.66
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3,316.073,470.943,220.51
Other Income4.474.954.75
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3,320.543,475.893,225.26
Interest2,397.252,435.242,236.26
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax923.291,040.65989.00
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax923.291,040.65989.00
Tax242.67269.41261.28
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities680.62771.24727.72
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period680.62771.24727.72
Equity Share Capital270.52268.78253.06
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS25.2628.7129.54
Diluted EPS25.2628.7129.54
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS25.2628.7129.54
Diluted EPS25.2628.7129.54
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Leasing & Hire Purchase #Results #Shriram Trans #Shriram Transport Finance Corporation
first published: Jan 25, 2022 10:00 am

