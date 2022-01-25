Shriram Trans Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 4,827.86 crore, up 8.78% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4,827.86 crore in December 2021 up 8.78% from Rs. 4,438.37 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 680.62 crore in December 2021 down 6.47% from Rs. 727.72 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3,355.20 crore in December 2021 up 2.85% from Rs. 3,262.10 crore in December 2020.

Shriram Trans EPS has decreased to Rs. 25.26 in December 2021 from Rs. 29.54 in December 2020.

Shriram Trans shares closed at 1,154.60 on January 24, 2022 (NSE) and has given -15.75% returns over the last 6 months and -3.87% over the last 12 months.