Shriram Trans Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5,081.61 crore, up 13.08% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5,081.61 crore in March 2022 up 13.08% from Rs. 4,493.97 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,091.23 crore in March 2022 up 44.21% from Rs. 756.70 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3,788.94 crore in March 2022 up 16.28% from Rs. 3,258.35 crore in March 2021.

Shriram Trans EPS has increased to Rs. 40.34 in March 2022 from Rs. 30.72 in March 2021.

Shriram Trans shares closed at 1,141.80 on April 28, 2022 (NSE) and has given -23.30% returns over the last 6 months and -18.72% over the last 12 months.