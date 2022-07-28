 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Shriram Trans Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5,144.81 crore, up 10.69% Y-o-Y

Jul 28, 2022 / 10:32 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Shriram Transport Finance Corporation are:

Net Sales at Rs 5,144.81 crore in June 2022 up 10.69% from Rs. 4,648.12 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 966.52 crore in June 2022 up 469.38% from Rs. 169.75 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3,799.75 crore in June 2022 up 37.4% from Rs. 2,765.54 crore in June 2021.

Shriram Trans EPS has increased to Rs. 35.73 in June 2022 from Rs. 6.63 in June 2021.

Shriram Trans shares closed at 1,450.80 on July 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given 16.73% returns over the last 6 months and 5.67% over the last 12 months.

Shriram Transport Finance Corporation
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 5,144.81 5,081.61 4,648.12
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 5,144.81 5,081.61 4,648.12
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 278.31 274.88 341.97
Depreciation 34.94 34.60 32.75
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies 805.16 760.79 1,439.60
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 266.04 262.98 104.39
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 3,760.36 3,748.36 2,729.41
Other Income 4.45 5.98 3.38
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 3,764.81 3,754.34 2,732.79
Interest 2,457.93 2,403.72 2,498.10
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 1,306.88 1,350.62 234.69
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 1,306.88 1,350.62 234.69
Tax 341.61 264.49 64.75
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 965.27 1,086.13 169.94
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 965.27 1,086.13 169.94
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates 1.25 5.10 -0.19
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 966.52 1,091.23 169.75
Equity Share Capital 270.52 270.52 267.05
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 35.73 40.34 6.63
Diluted EPS 35.73 40.34 6.63
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 35.73 40.34 6.63
Diluted EPS 35.73 40.34 6.63
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Leasing & Hire Purchase #Results #Shriram Trans #Shriram Transport Finance Corporation
first published: Jul 28, 2022 10:22 pm
