Shriram Trans Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 4,648.12 crore, up 12.25% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4,648.12 crore in June 2021 up 12.25% from Rs. 4,140.91 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 169.75 crore in June 2021 down 46.83% from Rs. 319.25 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2,765.54 crore in June 2021 up 1.16% from Rs. 2,733.80 crore in June 2020.

Shriram Trans EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.63 in June 2021 from Rs. 14.07 in June 2020.

Shriram Trans shares closed at 1,303.50 on August 09, 2021 (BSE) and has given -7.84% returns over the last 6 months and 93.44% over the last 12 months.