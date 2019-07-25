Shriram Trans Consolidated June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 4,053.85 crore, up 8.7% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4,053.85 crore in June 2019 up 8.7% from Rs. 3,729.25 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 637.44 crore in June 2019 up 10.79% from Rs. 575.36 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3,058.16 crore in June 2019 up 11.34% from Rs. 2,746.67 crore in June 2018.

Shriram Trans EPS has increased to Rs. 28.10 in June 2019 from Rs. 25.36 in June 2018.

Shriram Trans shares closed at 925.35 on July 24, 2019 (NSE) and has given -16.98% returns over the last 6 months and -26.84% over the last 12 months.