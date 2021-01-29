Shriram Trans Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 4,438.37 crore, up 3.55% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4,438.37 crore in December 2020 up 3.55% from Rs. 4,286.04 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 733.97 crore in December 2020 down 16.8% from Rs. 882.19 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3,262.10 crore in December 2020 down 2.39% from Rs. 3,341.91 crore in December 2019.

Shriram Trans EPS has decreased to Rs. 29.80 in December 2020 from Rs. 38.88 in December 2019.

Shriram Trans shares closed at 1,111.10 on January 28, 2021 (NSE) and has given 59.80% returns over the last 6 months and 5.60% over the last 12 months.