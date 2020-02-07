Shriram Trans Consolidated December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 4,286.04 crore, up 7.39% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4,286.04 crore in December 2019 up 7.39% from Rs. 3,991.06 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 882.19 crore in December 2019 up 38.15% from Rs. 638.56 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3,341.91 crore in December 2019 up 14.7% from Rs. 2,913.52 crore in December 2018.

Shriram Trans EPS has increased to Rs. 38.88 in December 2019 from Rs. 28.15 in December 2018.

Shriram Trans shares closed at 1,218.75 on February 06, 2020 (NSE) and has given 23.96% returns over the last 6 months and 14.10% over the last 12 months.