English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Shriram Prop Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 41.65 crore, down 59.14% Y-o-Y

    May 30, 2023 / 11:27 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shriram Properties are:

    Net Sales at Rs 41.65 crore in March 2023 down 59.14% from Rs. 101.91 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.67 crore in March 2023 up 114.62% from Rs. 52.46 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 22.68 crore in March 2023 up 136.2% from Rs. 62.65 crore in March 2022.

    Shriram Prop EPS has increased to Rs. 0.45 in March 2023 from Rs. 3.09 in March 2022.

    Shriram Prop shares closed at 70.10 on May 29, 2023 (NSE) and has given -7.34% returns over the last 6 months and 7.43% over the last 12 months.

    Shriram Properties
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations41.6530.22101.91
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations41.6530.22101.91
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials7.628.357.43
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks11.99-6.536.51
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost16.5916.8618.07
    Depreciation0.870.820.93
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies--0.01156.25
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses32.2718.6710.99
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-27.70-7.95-98.27
    Other Income49.5152.0734.69
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax21.8144.12-63.58
    Interest11.809.745.49
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax10.0134.38-69.07
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax10.0134.38-69.07
    Tax2.34-0.15-16.61
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities7.6734.53-52.46
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period7.6734.53-52.46
    Equity Share Capital169.96169.96169.62
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.452.03-3.09
    Diluted EPS0.452.03-3.09
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.452.03-3.09
    Diluted EPS0.452.03-3.09
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Construction - Residential & Commercial Complexes #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Shriram Prop #Shriram Properties
    first published: May 30, 2023 11:11 am