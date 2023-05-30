Shriram Prop Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 41.65 crore, down 59.14% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 41.65 crore in March 2023 down 59.14% from Rs. 101.91 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.67 crore in March 2023 up 114.62% from Rs. 52.46 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 22.68 crore in March 2023 up 136.2% from Rs. 62.65 crore in March 2022.

Shriram Prop EPS has increased to Rs. 0.45 in March 2023 from Rs. 3.09 in March 2022.

Shriram Prop shares closed at 70.10 on May 29, 2023 (NSE) and has given -7.34% returns over the last 6 months and 7.43% over the last 12 months.