    Shriram Prop Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 30.60 crore, up 7.91% Y-o-Y

    August 16, 2023 / 12:12 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shriram Properties are:

    Net Sales at Rs 30.60 crore in June 2023 up 7.91% from Rs. 28.35 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.44 crore in June 2023 down 53.31% from Rs. 7.36 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.47 crore in June 2023 down 17.03% from Rs. 17.44 crore in June 2022.

    Shriram Prop EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.20 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.43 in June 2022.

    Shriram Prop shares closed at 68.35 on August 14, 2023 (NSE) and has given -3.60% returns over the last 6 months and -6.69% over the last 12 months.

    Shriram Properties
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations30.6041.6528.35
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations30.6041.6528.35
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials3.027.6235.61
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks5.2111.99-21.81
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost16.1716.5916.43
    Depreciation0.840.870.69
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses10.8032.279.22
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-5.44-27.70-11.79
    Other Income19.0749.5128.54
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax13.6321.8116.75
    Interest9.3611.809.10
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax4.2810.017.65
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax4.2810.017.65
    Tax0.842.340.29
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.447.677.36
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.447.677.36
    Equity Share Capital170.02169.96169.96
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.200.450.43
    Diluted EPS0.200.450.43
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.200.450.43
    Diluted EPS0.200.450.43
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Construction - Residential & Commercial Complexes #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Shriram Prop #Shriram Properties
    first published: Aug 16, 2023 12:00 pm

