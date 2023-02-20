English
    Shriram Prop Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 30.22 crore, down 42.2% Y-o-Y

    February 20, 2023 / 01:11 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shriram Properties are:

    Net Sales at Rs 30.22 crore in December 2022 down 42.2% from Rs. 52.28 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 34.53 crore in December 2022 up 1179.31% from Rs. 3.20 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 44.94 crore in December 2022 up 711.19% from Rs. 5.54 crore in December 2021.

    Shriram Prop EPS has increased to Rs. 2.03 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.21 in December 2021.

    Shriram Prop shares closed at 70.50 on February 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given -16.77% returns over the last 6 months and -19.70% over the last 12 months.

    Shriram Properties
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations30.2234.6652.28
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations30.2234.6652.28
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials8.355.918.52
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-6.53-2.776.64
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost16.8617.7614.46
    Depreciation0.820.750.79
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies0.010.08--
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses18.6728.7639.45
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-7.95-15.83-17.58
    Other Income52.0725.4022.33
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax44.129.574.75
    Interest9.749.0310.09
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax34.380.54-5.34
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax34.380.54-5.34
    Tax-0.15-0.24-2.14
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities34.530.78-3.20
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period34.530.78-3.20
    Equity Share Capital169.96169.96169.62
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.030.05-0.21
    Diluted EPS2.030.05-0.21
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.030.05-0.21
    Diluted EPS2.030.05-0.21
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

