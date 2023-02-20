Shriram Prop Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 30.22 crore, down 42.2% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 30.22 crore in December 2022 down 42.2% from Rs. 52.28 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 34.53 crore in December 2022 up 1179.31% from Rs. 3.20 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 44.94 crore in December 2022 up 711.19% from Rs. 5.54 crore in December 2021.

Shriram Prop EPS has increased to Rs. 2.03 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.21 in December 2021.

Shriram Prop shares closed at 70.50 on February 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given -16.77% returns over the last 6 months and -19.70% over the last 12 months.