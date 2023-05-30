Shriram Prop Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 117.85 crore, down 42.53% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 117.85 crore in March 2023 down 42.53% from Rs. 205.08 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.23 crore in March 2023 down 76.38% from Rs. 64.48 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 45.27 crore in March 2023 down 52.45% from Rs. 95.21 crore in March 2022.

Shriram Prop EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.90 in March 2023 from Rs. 3.80 in March 2022.

Shriram Prop shares closed at 70.13 on May 29, 2023 (BSE) and has given -3.40% returns over the last 6 months and 13.39% over the last 12 months.