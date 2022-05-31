Shriram Prop Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 205.08 crore, up 48.72% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 205.08 crore in March 2022 up 48.72% from Rs. 137.90 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 64.48 crore in March 2022 up 2066.58% from Rs. 3.28 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 95.21 crore in March 2022 up 185.06% from Rs. 33.40 crore in March 2021.

Shriram Prop EPS has increased to Rs. 3.80 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.22 in March 2021.

Shriram Prop shares closed at 65.25 on May 30, 2022 (NSE)