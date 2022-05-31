English
    Shriram Prop Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 205.08 crore, up 48.72% Y-o-Y

    May 31, 2022 / 10:47 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Shriram Properties are:

    Net Sales at Rs 205.08 crore in March 2022 up 48.72% from Rs. 137.90 crore in March 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 64.48 crore in March 2022 up 2066.58% from Rs. 3.28 crore in March 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 95.21 crore in March 2022 up 185.06% from Rs. 33.40 crore in March 2021.

    Shriram Prop EPS has increased to Rs. 3.80 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.22 in March 2021.

    Shriram Prop shares closed at 65.25 on May 30, 2022 (NSE)

    Shriram Properties
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations205.08109.63
    Other Operating Income----
    Total Income From Operations205.08109.63
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials75.87--
    Purchase of Traded Goods--57.92
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.09-11.91
    Power & Fuel----
    Employees Cost21.0417.49
    Depreciation1.841.39
    Excise Duty----
    Admin. And Selling Expenses----
    R & D Expenses----
    Provisions And Contingencies15.04--
    Exp. Capitalised----
    Other Expenses29.2813.44
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax61.9331.29
    Other Income31.4420.50
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax93.3751.79
    Interest25.8730.12
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax67.5021.67
    Exceptional Items----
    P/L Before Tax67.5021.67
    Tax3.483.85
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities64.0217.82
    Prior Year Adjustments----
    Extra Ordinary Items----
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period64.0217.82
    Minority Interest0.000.00
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.46-4.61
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates64.4813.22
    Equity Share Capital169.62169.62
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves----
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)----
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.800.87
    Diluted EPS3.790.87
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.800.87
    Diluted EPS3.790.87
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)----
    Share Holding (%)----
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)----
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)----
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)----
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)----
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)----
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)----
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 31, 2022 10:42 am
    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.