Shriram Prop Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 135.00 crore, up 10.5% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 135.00 crore in June 2023 up 10.5% from Rs. 122.17 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.62 crore in June 2023 up 88.93% from Rs. 8.80 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 53.33 crore in June 2023 up 50.23% from Rs. 35.50 crore in June 2022.

Shriram Prop EPS has increased to Rs. 0.98 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.52 in June 2022.

Shriram Prop shares closed at 68.35 on August 14, 2023 (NSE) and has given -3.60% returns over the last 6 months and -6.69% over the last 12 months.