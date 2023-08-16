English
    Shriram Prop Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 135.00 crore, up 10.5% Y-o-Y

    August 16, 2023 / 11:17 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Shriram Properties are:

    Net Sales at Rs 135.00 crore in June 2023 up 10.5% from Rs. 122.17 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.62 crore in June 2023 up 88.93% from Rs. 8.80 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 53.33 crore in June 2023 up 50.23% from Rs. 35.50 crore in June 2022.

    Shriram Prop EPS has increased to Rs. 0.98 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.52 in June 2022.

    Shriram Prop shares closed at 68.35 on August 14, 2023 (NSE) and has given -3.60% returns over the last 6 months and -6.69% over the last 12 months.

    Shriram Properties
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations135.00117.85122.17
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations135.00117.85122.17
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials77.6461.7379.66
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.34----
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-17.251.62-8.00
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost18.7719.2719.16
    Depreciation2.122.021.85
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses24.3443.0818.80
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax29.04-9.8710.71
    Other Income22.1753.1222.94
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax51.2143.2533.65
    Interest32.9030.8425.83
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax18.3212.417.82
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax18.3212.417.82
    Tax7.75-2.056.92
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities10.5714.460.90
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period10.5714.460.90
    Minority Interest0.00-0.59-1.67
    Share Of P/L Of Associates6.061.379.57
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates16.6215.238.80
    Equity Share Capital170.02169.96169.96
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.980.900.52
    Diluted EPS0.980.900.52
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.980.900.52
    Diluted EPS0.980.900.52
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 16, 2023 11:00 am

