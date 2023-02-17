English
    Shriram Prop Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 175.83 crore, up 60.39% Y-o-Y

    February 17, 2023 / 11:51 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Shriram Properties are:

    Net Sales at Rs 175.83 crore in December 2022 up 60.39% from Rs. 109.63 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 22.36 crore in December 2022 up 69.17% from Rs. 13.22 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 50.78 crore in December 2022 down 4.51% from Rs. 53.18 crore in December 2021.

    Shriram Prop EPS has increased to Rs. 1.32 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.87 in December 2021.

    Shriram Prop shares closed at 70.55 on February 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given -6.62% returns over the last 6 months and -21.22% over the last 12 months.

    Shriram Properties
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations175.83258.55109.63
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations175.83258.55109.63
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials53.5060.29--
    Purchase of Traded Goods----57.92
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks68.21105.67-11.91
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost19.5020.8117.49
    Depreciation2.011.921.39
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies0.010.10--
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses30.0337.6613.44
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.5832.0931.29
    Other Income46.1817.2820.50
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax48.7749.3751.79
    Interest22.7326.9830.12
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax26.0422.3921.67
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax26.0422.3921.67
    Tax-0.13-1.443.85
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities26.1623.8317.82
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period26.1623.8317.82
    Minority Interest0.00-0.010.00
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-3.80-4.23-4.61
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates22.3619.5813.22
    Equity Share Capital169.96169.96169.62
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.321.150.87
    Diluted EPS1.311.150.87
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.321.150.87
    Diluted EPS1.311.150.87
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Feb 17, 2023