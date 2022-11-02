Shriram Pistons Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 652.19 crore, up 22.43% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 652.19 crore in September 2022 up 22.43% from Rs. 532.69 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 72.98 crore in September 2022 up 56.37% from Rs. 46.67 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 126.55 crore in September 2022 up 38.5% from Rs. 91.37 crore in September 2021.

Shriram Pistons EPS has increased to Rs. 33.14 in September 2022 from Rs. 20.86 in September 2021.

Shriram Pistons shares closed at 775.80 on November 01, 2022 (NSE) and has given 8.81% returns over the last 6 months and -13.32% over the last 12 months.