you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Nov 05, 2018 11:40 AM IST

Shriram Pistons Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 493.23 crore, up 16.54% Q-o-Q

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shriram Pistons & Rings are:

Net Sales at Rs 493.23 crore in September 2018 up 16.54% from Rs. 423.23 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 34.89 crore in September 2018 up 3.13% from Rs. 33.83 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 79.74 crore in September 2018 up 1.31% from Rs. 78.71 crore in September 2017.

Shriram Pistons EPS has increased to Rs. 15.60 in September 2018 from Rs. 15.12 in September 2017.

Shriram Pistons shares closed at 1,190.00 on November 02, 2018 (NSE) and has given -29.27% returns over the last 6 months and -46.64% over the last 12 months.

Shriram Pistons & Rings
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'18 Jun'18 Sep'17
Net Sales/Income from operations 493.23 458.67 423.23
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 493.23 458.67 423.23
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 171.94 163.98 139.81
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -1.28 -16.75 -14.03
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 92.51 90.71 87.37
Depreciation 22.51 21.99 22.58
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 156.85 146.58 137.14
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 50.70 52.16 50.36
Other Income 6.53 5.51 5.77
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 57.23 57.67 56.13
Interest 3.27 3.48 4.08
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 53.96 54.19 52.05
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 53.96 54.19 52.05
Tax 19.07 18.69 18.22
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 34.89 35.50 33.83
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 34.89 35.50 33.83
Equity Share Capital 22.37 22.37 22.37
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 15.60 15.86 15.12
Diluted EPS 15.60 15.86 15.12
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 15.60 15.86 15.12
Diluted EPS 15.60 15.86 15.12
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Nov 5, 2018 11:38 am

tags #auto ancillaries #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Shriram Pistons #Shriram Pistons & Rings

