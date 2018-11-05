Shriram Pistons Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 493.23 crore, up 16.54% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 493.23 crore in September 2018 up 16.54% from Rs. 423.23 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 34.89 crore in September 2018 up 3.13% from Rs. 33.83 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 79.74 crore in September 2018 up 1.31% from Rs. 78.71 crore in September 2017.

Shriram Pistons EPS has increased to Rs. 15.60 in September 2018 from Rs. 15.12 in September 2017.

Shriram Pistons shares closed at 1,190.00 on November 02, 2018 (NSE) and has given -29.27% returns over the last 6 months and -46.64% over the last 12 months.