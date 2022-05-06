 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Shriram Pistons Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 587.26 crore, up 7.6% Y-o-Y

May 06, 2022 / 10:44 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shriram Pistons & Rings are:

Net Sales at Rs 587.26 crore in March 2022 up 7.6% from Rs. 545.77 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 50.37 crore in March 2022 down 4.98% from Rs. 53.01 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 94.92 crore in March 2022 down 6.84% from Rs. 101.89 crore in March 2021.

Shriram Pistons EPS has decreased to Rs. 22.87 in March 2022 from Rs. 23.69 in March 2021.

Shriram Pistons shares closed at 685.80 on May 05, 2022 (NSE)

Shriram Pistons & Rings
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 587.26 510.59 545.77
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 587.26 510.59 545.77
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 226.02 181.15 181.83
Purchase of Traded Goods 20.69 20.10 21.40
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 2.37 3.59 -7.70
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 97.21 96.88 96.08
Depreciation 25.03 25.75 26.50
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 156.23 136.09 158.82
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 59.71 47.03 68.84
Other Income 10.18 6.99 6.55
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 69.89 54.02 75.39
Interest 2.25 3.29 3.79
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 67.64 50.73 71.60
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 67.64 50.73 71.60
Tax 17.27 13.20 18.59
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 50.37 37.53 53.01
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 50.37 37.53 53.01
Equity Share Capital 22.02 22.02 22.37
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 22.87 17.04 23.69
Diluted EPS 22.87 17.04 23.69
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 22.87 17.04 23.69
Diluted EPS 22.87 17.04 23.69
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 6, 2022 10:33 pm
