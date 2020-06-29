Shriram Pistons Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 364.77 crore, down 35.11% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 364.77 crore in March 2020 down 35.11% from Rs. 562.11 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.86 crore in March 2020 down 70.68% from Rs. 43.86 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 46.36 crore in March 2020 down 49.91% from Rs. 92.56 crore in March 2019.

Shriram Pistons EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.75 in March 2020 from Rs. 19.60 in March 2019.

Shriram Pistons shares closed at 597.95 on June 26, 2020 (NSE) and has given -16.95% returns over the last 6 months and -36.01% over the last 12 months.