Shriram Pistons Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 620.13 crore, up 42.85% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 620.13 crore in June 2022 up 42.85% from Rs. 434.12 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 54.66 crore in June 2022 up 88.48% from Rs. 29.00 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 100.48 crore in June 2022 up 48.62% from Rs. 67.61 crore in June 2021.

Shriram Pistons EPS has increased to Rs. 24.82 in June 2022 from Rs. 12.96 in June 2021.

Shriram Pistons shares closed at 748.00 on August 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given -7.28% returns over the last 6 months and -23.70% over the last 12 months.