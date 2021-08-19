Shriram Pistons Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 434.12 crore, up 191.04% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 434.12 crore in June 2021 up 191.04% from Rs. 149.16 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 29.00 crore in June 2021 up 161.64% from Rs. 47.05 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 67.61 crore in June 2021 up 280.39% from Rs. 37.48 crore in June 2020.

Shriram Pistons EPS has increased to Rs. 12.96 in June 2021 from Rs. 21.03 in June 2020.

Shriram Pistons shares closed at 945.00 on August 17, 2021 (NSE) and has given 18.36% returns over the last 6 months and 58.04% over the last 12 months.