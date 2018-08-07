Shriram Pistons standalone Jun-2018 sales at Rs 458.67 crore

Jun'18 Mar'18 Jun'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 458.67 483.90 395.53 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 458.67 483.90 395.53 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 163.98 160.03 130.55 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -16.75 0.56 -9.33 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 90.71 83.64 76.95 Depreciation 21.99 23.37 21.59 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 146.58 149.34 134.44 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 52.16 66.96 41.33 Other Income 5.51 7.07 7.34 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 57.67 74.03 48.67 Interest 3.48 4.03 4.36 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 54.19 70.00 44.31 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 54.19 70.00 44.31 Tax 18.69 23.40 14.70 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 35.50 46.60 29.61 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 35.50 46.60 29.61 Equity Share Capital 22.37 22.37 22.37 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 15.86 20.83 13.23 Diluted EPS 15.86 20.83 13.23 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 15.86 20.83 13.23 Diluted EPS 15.86 20.83 13.23 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited